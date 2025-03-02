US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal
Kyiv • UNN
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ruled that Hampton Dellinger's dismissal as head of the Special Counsel's Office was illegal. Trump did not provide a justification for the dismissal, which is contrary to federal law.
In Washington, a federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump's actions to fire the head of the Special Counsel's Office are illegal. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.
Details
The decision was an important step in the legal battle over the fate of Hampton Dellinger, who was fired by Trump last month.
The court's decision casts doubt on the legality of the firing, as the president did not follow the necessary procedures required by federal law for such cases. Special prosecutors, according to the rules, can only be removed for serious violations, such as inefficiency or malfeasance, but Trump's letter did not provide any specific justification.
Dellinger, in turn, appealed his dismissal, claiming that it was a violation of his rights and that no charges had been brought against him that could justify such a resignation. Judge Jackson then granted a temporary restraining order against his dismissal, allowing him to remain in office while the case is pending.
In addition, the Trump administration filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals, but it was not upheld - the court upheld the decision. The Supreme Court is expected to have the final say in the case if the appeal continues.
