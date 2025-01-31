US court rules ban on gun sales to people under 21 unconstitutional

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 42314 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75497 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104106 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107318 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125797 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102782 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131216 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103636 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113355 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100039 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29133 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114198 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34919 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108673 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 42314 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125797 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131216 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163768 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153751 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7668 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13610 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108673 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114199 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138985 views
US court rules ban on gun sales to people under 21 unconstitutional

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27459 views

The U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled unconstitutional a federal law that prohibits the purchase of guns by people under 21. The decision is based on the Second Amendment, which protects the right to arms for all citizens over 18 years of age.

The U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled against a federal law requiring young people to be 21 years old to purchase firearms. The law was found to violate the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. It was reported by NBC News, UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decision was made by a three-judge panel in New Orleans. It comes amid major changes in firearms trafficking following a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights in 2022.

The court ruled that people aged 18 to 20 should not be prohibited from buying guns.

After all, the text of the Second Amendment includes eighteen- to twenty-year-olds among the “people” whose right to keep and bear arms is protected

- reads the court's decision.

In the past, appeals courts have upheld age restrictions. However, after the Supreme Court ruling that firearms restrictions should be based on the country's historical traditions, judges in states such as Minnesota, Virginia, and Texas struck down such laws.

According to NBC, the administration of former US President Joe Biden fought these decisions. However, it is unknown how the administration of the new President Donald Trump will act. The outlet added that during last year's election campaign, he told the National Rifle Association audience that “no one is going to lay a finger on your firearms.

Among those who challenged the ban were the Firearms Policy Coalition, the Second Amendment Foundation, and the Louisiana Shooting Association.

If we can trust young people to defend our country, we can certainly trust them to own any and all legal firearms

- said Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation.

NBC also reminded that the US Supreme Court decided last year to uphold the federal gun law. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, this law requires a person to be 21 years old to buy a handgun from a licensed firearms dealer and 18 years old to buy a long gun from a dealer.

Recall

In 2024, 5898 offenses related to illegal handling of weapons were recorded in Ukraine. Most cases were reported in Dnipropetrovs'k, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions.

United States set a record for arms sales in 2024: media sees contribution of Ukraine demand25.01.25, 14:15 • 40474 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

