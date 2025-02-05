US begins sending migrants to Guantanamo Bay - WSJ

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 18031 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63756 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102297 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105685 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123344 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102242 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129423 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103535 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113301 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 106328 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106328 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 102806 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102806 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 89716 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89716 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 111953 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111953 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 106378 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106378 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 18031 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123344 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129423 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162426 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152546 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152546 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 4733 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4733 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106384 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111958 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138447 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 140225 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140225 views
US begins sending migrants to Guantanamo Bay - WSJ

US begins sending migrants to Guantanamo Bay - WSJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23514 views

A C-17 military aircraft transports the first group of detained migrants from Texas to the Guantanamo Bay base in Cuba. The United States plans to expand the base's capacity to hold up to 30,000 people and is sending additional marines.

The first flight with detained migrants from the United States to Guantanamo Bay has landed at the US naval base in Cuba, The Wall Street Journal reports, according to UNN.

Details

A flight from Fort Bliss, Texas, to Guantanamo Bay on Tuesday afternoon had about a dozen migrants on board, according to people familiar with the situation.

Tuesday's flight to Guantanamo Bay was reportedly carried out by a C-17 military aircraft.

White House press secretary Carolyn Leavitt confirmed the developments on Tuesday on Fox Business. "The first flights from the U.S. to Guantanamo Bay with illegal immigrants are already underway," she said, listing President Trump's recent immigration-related actions. "He's not joking," Leavitt said.

The US base at Guantanamo Bay has always had the capacity to hold some migrants, usually those caught traveling to the US by sea. The administration has said it will expand operations there to accommodate up to 30,000 people. The base is currently equipped to hold 120 migrants.

According to a US Defense Department official, about 200 marines have been sent to Guantanamo Bay in recent days. This number is expected to increase to 500 in the coming days, the official said. The Marines will help create infrastructure by adding tents to increase the facility's capacity.

Addendum

Last week, Trump ordered the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security to build a facility to "detain the most dangerous illegal immigrants who threaten the American people," as he said at the White House.

Trump will prepare Guantanamo Bay facility for 30,000 migrants - media outlet29.01.25, 22:58 • 25809 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
cubaCuba
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

