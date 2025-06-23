US base in Syria shelled with mortars - Mehr
An American military base in Hasakah province, Syria, came under mortar fire. After the attack, security measures at the facility, which is not the first time it has been targeted by pro-Iranian groups, were strengthened.
An American military base in Syria's eastern al-Hasakah province came under mortar attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mehr.
According to informed sources, the attack took place on Monday.
An attack was carried out on an American military base in the western part of Hasakah province in Syria, the sources noted.
They specified that heightened security measures were introduced at the facility after the shelling.
After the attack, strict security measures were taken at the main entrance.
Several American military bases are located in Syria, mostly in the northeast of the country, where Kurdish forces operate. These facilities have repeatedly been targeted by attacks from pro-Iranian groups.
Shelling of American bases in Syria and Iraq has become more frequent after the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The US accuses Iran of supporting armed groups that carry out such attacks.
