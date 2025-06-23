US base in Syria shelled with mortars - Mehr

An American military base in Syria's eastern al-Hasakah province came under mortar attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mehr.

Details

According to informed sources, the attack took place on Monday.

An attack was carried out on an American military base in the western part of Hasakah province in Syria, the sources noted. — sources noted.

They specified that heightened security measures were introduced at the facility after the shelling.

After the attack, strict security measures were taken at the main entrance. — Mehr sources added.

Reference

Several American military bases are located in Syria, mostly in the northeast of the country, where Kurdish forces operate. These facilities have repeatedly been targeted by attacks from pro-Iranian groups.

Recall

Shelling of American bases in Syria and Iraq has become more frequent after the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The US accuses Iran of supporting armed groups that carry out such attacks.

