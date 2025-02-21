ukenru
Actual
US Attorney General receives secret list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients

US Attorney General receives secret list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39638 views

Pam Bondi confirmed the existence of Epstein's client list. The documents may reveal the connections of influential people with the scandalous financier accused of human trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney General said she has documents in the Epstein case. This is reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she now has a list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients.

It is now on my desk to review 

- Bondi said.

Bondi confirmed that these materials were at her disposal following a directive from President Donald Trump. The declassification of the documents is expected to shed light on a number of long-standing issues of public interest.  

The statement of the Prosecutor General has triggered a new wave of discussions about the possible publication of the so-called Epstein black book. According to the information, this document contains the names of influential people associated with the notorious financier, who was accused of human trafficking. 

Epstein died in 2019 in his prison cell while awaiting trial. Officially, his death was ruled a suicide, but many conspiracy theories still circulate around this case. 

Trump's return to power has paved the way for the possible declassification of previously classified documents. Bondi, who in 2024 advocated for the publication of materials in the Epstein case, now has every reason to implement this initiative.

21.10.22, 18:42 • 163989 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
foks-niusFox News
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

