US and Ukraine 'pressed on with talks' on peace plan - Reuters

On Monday, the United States and Ukraine "pressed on with talks" in Switzerland to develop a mutually acceptable peace plan, agreeing on changes to a US proposal that Kyiv and its European allies considered a Kremlin wish list, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Neither side, Politico writes, provided details on how the structure changed as a result of Sunday's talks in Geneva. Ukraine and the US, the publication writes, agreed to continue intensive work on the proposals in the coming days, in close contact with their European partners as the process progresses.

As Politico notes, "the work is ongoing at a technical level, and the US expects several responses and proposals from Kyiv within the next 24 hours." This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after Sunday's talks.

Washington, the publication notes, "still wants to finalize a peace plan as soon as possible, but is less determined about the Thanksgiving (November 27) deadline."

As Reuters notes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that negotiations are still ongoing.

"We all continue to work with partners, especially with the United States, to seek compromises that will strengthen, but not weaken us," Zelenskyy said via video link from a separate summit of Ukraine's allies in Sweden.

Zelenskyy said that Russia must pay for the war in Ukraine, and that the decision to use frozen Russian assets is crucial. "We are now at a critical moment, and we are working with the United States, European partners, and many others to identify steps that can end Russia's war against us, against Ukraine, and ensure real security," the President said.

