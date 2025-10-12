US Ambassador to Israel mocked British minister over statement on London's role in Gaza deal

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee sharply reacted to the words of British Education Minister Bridget Phillipson, who stated that Great Britain allegedly played a "key role behind the scenes" in diplomatic efforts to secure a truce in Gaza. The American diplomat wrote about this on his X social media page, reports UNN.

Details

On Sunday, Phillipson told Sky News that the British government actively contributed to the formation of a peace agreement. However, the American diplomat did not leave her statement without comment.

I assure you, she is delusional. She can thank Donald Trump – just to set the record straight. – Huckabee wrote on social media.

