US Ambassador to Israel mocked British minister over statement on London's role in Gaza deal
Kyiv • UNN
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee mocked British Education Minister Bridget Phillipson's words about the UK's "key role" in the Gaza ceasefire. Huckabee stated that she was "delusional" and thanked Donald Trump.
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee sharply reacted to the words of British Education Minister Bridget Phillipson, who stated that Great Britain allegedly played a "key role behind the scenes" in diplomatic efforts to secure a truce in Gaza. The American diplomat wrote about this on his X social media page, reports UNN.
Details
On Sunday, Phillipson told Sky News that the British government actively contributed to the formation of a peace agreement. However, the American diplomat did not leave her statement without comment.
I assure you, she is delusional. She can thank Donald Trump – just to set the record straight.
US Vice President confirms Hamas holding 20 live hostages, to be released within 24 hours12.10.25, 17:21 • 1486 views