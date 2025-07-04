US agency sent 139 employees on leave due to criticism of Trump's policy: details

The US Environmental Protection Agency sent 139 employees on administrative leave for criticizing President Donald Trump's policies. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

The letter of criticism was released earlier this week and was titled "Declaration of Dissent." It accuses the US government of "harmful deregulation," "ignoring scientific consensus in favor of polluters," and "promoting a culture of fear" within the agency.

According to media reports, the letter appeared ahead of an expected staff reduction, and at a time when the agency is undergoing a major reorganization, including the liquidation of the research department and the cancellation of billions of dollars in grants. This letter was signed by hundreds of current and recently dismissed agency employees. However, in the public version of the letter, the names of the signatories were removed.

