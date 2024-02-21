US accuses two Russians of participating in LockVit hacker group

The US authorities have charged Russian citizens Artur Sungatov and Ivan Kondratyev with participation in the well-known hacker group LockVit, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Sungatov and Kondratyev are accused by the US Department of Justice of spreading malware that targeted insurance, logistics, and industrial companies in five US states and other countries.

Kondratiev was also charged with using a malicious program in California in 2020.

Both Russians were also sanctioned by the US Treasury Department.

Earlier it was reported that law enforcement agencies of more than a dozen Western countries conducted a joint operation to eliminate the LockBit hacker group. As a result of the operation, in which law enforcement agencies from 11 countries took part, 11 thousand domain names were confiscated, which the hackers used to spread malware.

Since the beginning of 2023, hundreds of companies in various industries have fallen victim to LockVit ransomware

