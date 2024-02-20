ukenru
Bloomberg: Western intelligence agencies shut down LockBit hackers

Bloomberg: Western intelligence agencies shut down LockBit hackers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31837 views

International law enforcement agencies have blocked the infrastructure of the LockBit hacker group that infected more than 1,600 victims in the United States and 2,000 worldwide with ransomware.

A coalition of international law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the UK's National Crime Agency, reported hacking into the infrastructure of the LockBit hacker group, Bloomberg writes, UNN reports .

Details

This includes shutting down websites that have been used by hackers to make ransomware payments.

According to an FBI spokesperson, law enforcement agencies from 11 countries participated in the operation targeting the malware deployment system. As a result, 11 thousand domains used by LockBit to distribute ransomware were seized.

Lockbit, as reported by the FBI, spoke of 1.6 thousand victims of its attacks in the United States alone and 2 thousand in other countries. Most of them belong to the private sector. At the moment, the FBI is tracking 144 million ransoms related to the hackers' actions.

Addendum Addendum

According to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Agency, the Lockbit group was first spotted in January 2020. In November 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted 33-year-old Russian Mikhail Vasiliev in a case involving the use of Lockbit ransomware. The hacker group was responsible for, among other things, the Boeing data breach and the cyberattack on the American division of ICBC.

Hackers hacked into the broadcasting system of the Espresso TV channel, probably by Russians20.02.24, 00:41 • 103028 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldTechnologies
boeingBoeing
federal-bureau-of-investigationFederal Bureau of Investigation
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States

