Hackers hacked into the broadcasting system of the Espresso TV channel, probably by Russians

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92225 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109474 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152224 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156073 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252106 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174544 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165742 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148387 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226810 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39584 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73870 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41970 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34846 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67397 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252106 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226810 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212775 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238490 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225211 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92225 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67397 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73870 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113281 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114163 views
Hackers hacked into the broadcasting system of the Espresso TV channel, probably by Russians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103029 views

Russian hackers gained access to the broadcasting system of the Ukrainian TV channel Espresso and aired a propaganda video before the channel regained control. Media officials blame the Russians for the attack.

On Monday evening, February 19, the Ukrainian television broadcaster Espresso announced that their system responsible for the channel's broadcasting had been attacked by hackers. This was stated by the channel's press service, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, Espresso stated that at about 19:30, unknown hackers  gained access to the broadcast signal of the Espresso TV channel. In this way, the attackers were able to broadcast a short video with footage of destroyed Ukrainian cities, a video with Joseph Biden and a call to stop, hinting at the alleged involvement of the United States in the war in Ukraine.

We are sorry that our viewers could have seen this provocative video on the air. Russia is solely responsible for the war in Ukraine. This is an obvious fact that the authors of the video tried to distort. It makes it clear that the Russians are involved in the attack on Espresso. 

- the channel's press service commented. 

The TV channel's press service also added that they have already taken all the necessary security measures and are preparing an appeal to law enforcement agencies about the attack.

Optional

The night before, Russian hackers also attacked Ukrainian media. This was reported by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine . In particular, Ukrayinska Pravda, Liga.net, Apostrophe, and Telegraph reported on the CERT-UA incident.

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
state-special-communications-service-of-ukraineState Special Communications Service of Ukraine
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising