Hackers hacked into the broadcasting system of the Espresso TV channel, probably by Russians

On Monday evening, February 19, the Ukrainian television broadcaster Espresso announced that their system responsible for the channel's broadcasting had been attacked by hackers. This was stated by the channel's press service, UNN reports.

In particular, Espresso stated that at about 19:30, unknown hackers gained access to the broadcast signal of the Espresso TV channel. In this way, the attackers were able to broadcast a short video with footage of destroyed Ukrainian cities, a video with Joseph Biden and a call to stop, hinting at the alleged involvement of the United States in the war in Ukraine.

We are sorry that our viewers could have seen this provocative video on the air. Russia is solely responsible for the war in Ukraine. This is an obvious fact that the authors of the video tried to distort. It makes it clear that the Russians are involved in the attack on Espresso. - the channel's press service commented.

The TV channel's press service also added that they have already taken all the necessary security measures and are preparing an appeal to law enforcement agencies about the attack.

The night before, Russian hackers also attacked Ukrainian media. This was reported by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine . In particular, Ukrayinska Pravda, Liga.net, Apostrophe, and Telegraph reported on the CERT-UA incident.