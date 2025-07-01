UPL approved the calendar for the 2025/26 season: dates and first matches announced

Today, July 1, the UPL electronic system approved the calendar of matches for the Ukrainian Premier League 2025/26 season, which starts on August 2. This was reported by the UPL press service, according to UNN.

Today, the calendar of VBET Ukrainian Premier League 2025/26 season matches was formed using the UPL electronic system. The basic date of the 1st round is August 2. 16 rounds are planned for 2025 (the basic date of the 16th is December 13). The calendar part of 2026 will begin with the 17th round (basic date - February 21). The final 30th round is to take place on May 29, 2026. - the message says.

Round 1, August 2:

"Rukh" - "Poltava";

"Karpaty" - "Polissya";

"Metalist 1925" - "Obolon";

"Veres" - "Dynamo";

"Zorya" - "LNZ";

"Kudrivka" - "Oleksandriya";

"Kolos" - "Kryvbas";

"Epicenter" - "Shakhtar".

Recall

On June 18, a draw was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, as a result of which Kyiv's "Dynamo" learned its potential opponents in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, Zhytomyr's "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya" learned their potential opponents in the second qualifying round of the Conference League, and Donetsk's "Shakhtar" learned its potential opponent in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.