UPL approved the calendar for the 2025/26 season: dates and first matches announced

“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM • 13806 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 40932 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 42914 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 100659 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 59824 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 60566 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 154093 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 129162 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 59791 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116000 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealedJuly 1, 08:02 AM • 63053 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 68622 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 62895 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 54283 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 35818 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts03:27 PM • 26388 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 36798 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 55285 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 100659 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 154093 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K03:11 PM • 9855 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 63536 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 69207 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 101710 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 129846 views
UPL approved the calendar for the 2025/26 season: dates and first matches announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The UPL electronic system has approved the match calendar for the 2025/26 season, which starts on August 2. The first round includes matches such as Rukh – Poltava, Karpaty – Polissia, Epicentr – Shakhtar, and others.

UPL approved the calendar for the 2025/26 season: dates and first matches announced

Today, July 1, the UPL electronic system approved the calendar of matches for the Ukrainian Premier League 2025/26 season, which starts on August 2. This was reported by the UPL press service, according to UNN.

Today, the calendar of VBET Ukrainian Premier League 2025/26 season matches was formed using the UPL electronic system. The basic date of the 1st round is August 2. 16 rounds are planned for 2025 (the basic date of the 16th is December 13). The calendar part of 2026 will begin with the 17th round (basic date - February 21). The final 30th round is to take place on May 29, 2026.

 - the message says.

Round 1, August 2:

"Rukh" - "Poltava";

"Karpaty" - "Polissya";

"Metalist 1925" - "Obolon";

"Veres" - "Dynamo";

"Zorya" - "LNZ";

"Kudrivka" - "Oleksandriya";

"Kolos" - "Kryvbas";

"Epicenter" - "Shakhtar".

Recall

On June 18, a draw was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, as a result of which Kyiv's "Dynamo" learned its potential opponents in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, Zhytomyr's "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya" learned their potential opponents in the second qualifying round of the Conference League, and Donetsk's "Shakhtar" learned its potential opponent in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Ukrainian Premier League
UEFA
