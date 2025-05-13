The UOC-MP will be checked for the promotion of the ideas of the "Russian world" - the Cabinet of Ministers

$41.540.01
The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors
08:36 AM • 12013 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 12589 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 43241 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 54932 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 64473 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 55981 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 58680 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 96104 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 96255 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 37459 views

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Popular news

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

May 13, 12:27 AM • 24357 views

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 27589 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

May 13, 02:10 AM • 34193 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 30548 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 27788 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 12013 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 43241 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

05:00 AM • 54932 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 96104 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 96255 views
UNN Lite

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 6506 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 7416 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 9610 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 42214 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 80355 views
The UOC-MP will be checked for the promotion of the ideas of the "Russian world" - the Cabinet of Ministers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the signs of propaganda of the "Russian world," which provides grounds for inspections of the UOC MP. These include ideas about "Triune Rus'," justification of aggression, and denial of the Ukrainian nation.

The UOC-MP will be checked for the promotion of the ideas of the "Russian world" - the Cabinet of Ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the key features of the propaganda of the "Russian world". This gives grounds for checking the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. This is reported by UNN with reference to resolution No. 541 of May 9, 2025.

Details

The government resolution approves the "Procedure for considering the facts of propaganda of the "Russian world" through religious organizations." The document states that propaganda of the "Russian world" is the spread of ideology that contradicts the national security of Ukraine.

The review is carried out at the initiative of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience (DESS) or on the basis of an appeal from government bodies, citizens or organizations.

If signs of Russian propaganda are detected, the DESS issues an order to form a group to study the issue. The group includes employees of the DESS, as well as, if necessary, employees of other government bodies and scientific institutions.

The group takes into account information from public registers, the media, expert opinions, open sources, received from government bodies or the public. If necessary, a religious examination is appointed, which lasts no more than 30 days.

In case of repeated facts of Russian propaganda, the DESS approves the corresponding conclusion. The order with the conclusions is published on the DESS website and sent to the religious organization within three days.

In Zakarpattia, a priest of the UOC (MP) and his friend walked through the village in Soviet military uniform09.05.25, 20:18 • 10375 views

What are the signs of propaganda of the ideas of the "Russian world"

One of the main signs of the spread of the "Russian world" is the justification of the need to restore the Eurasian imperial space, in which there is no place for an independent Ukraine. Such a space will exist under the auspices of the Russian Federation.

Also, such propaganda includes the presentation of the so-called "special military operation" as a "holy war" and "confrontation with the soulless, godless West". In addition, agitators of the "Russian world" justify territorial claims and Russian military aggression, the destruction of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. At the same time, they appeal to common history, religious traditions, linguistic affinity, and historical memory.

Other signs of propaganda of the "Russian world":

  • denial of the existence of the Ukrainian nation, Ukrainian statehood and Ukraine's right to state sovereignty. At the same time, the idea of the "triune Rus", "the triunity of the Russian people" is defended;
    • justification of the expansion of the Moscow Patriarchate on the territory of Ukraine with the help of arguments about the uniqueness of the Russian historical path and Russian spirituality;
      • justification of the suppression of church life in Ukraine, its national and historical religious traditions;
        • denial of the right of Ukrainian churches to autocephaly;
          • spreading the idea that any national self-awareness of Ukrainians and Belarusians threatens the "triune Russian people";
            • justification of Russian messianism and the civilizing and educational historical role of Russia during the formation of the Ukrainian state;
              • justification of the crimes of the Russian military committed on the territory of Ukraine as such that remove obstacles to the implementation of Russia's special historical mission;
                • spreading the ideas of the need to collect "Russian lands", which do not have clearly defined borders and cover all territories where Russian speakers or believers of the Russian Church live;
                  • justification of the removal of obstacles, including by military means, to the reunification of the "divided Russian people".

                    At the same time, the resolution clarifies that the use of such ideas for scientific research, education and analysis is not considered propaganda if it does not have an agitational purpose.

                    Addendum

                    The Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council reported that the Kremlin is trying to repeat the propaganda tactics of the USSR, wrapping aggression against Ukraine in the guise of "historical memory".

                    Pavlo Zinchenko

                    Pavlo Zinchenko

                    SocietyWarPolitics
                    Ukraine
