Up to UAH 5 million in damages to the capital's budget: Kyivzelenbud officials under suspicion

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 8276 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 18331 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 20937 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 24679 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 51143 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 28277 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 35757 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 63810 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75904 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 91182 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0m/s
85%
751mm
Popular news
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - ReutersOctober 6, 06:22 AM • 13381 views
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential electionOctober 6, 06:25 AM • 15156 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv regionOctober 6, 06:37 AM • 24305 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 29331 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 16868 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 16928 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 29391 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 51141 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 175049 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 103520 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Sébastien Lecornu
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
United States
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 60882 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 57664 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 133265 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 65484 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 66984 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
NASAMS
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MiG-31

Up to UAH 5 million in damages to the capital's budget: Kyivzelenbud officials under suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

Kyivzelenbud officials are suspected of embezzling almost 5 million hryvnias allocated for the eradication of ragweed. They entered false data into the acts of completed works, overstating the volume of treated areas.

Up to UAH 5 million in damages to the capital's budget: Kyivzelenbud officials under suspicion

The defendants are suspected of entering false information into the acts of work performed - treatment for dangerous weeds. The inflated data led to significant financial losses. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Millions of hryvnias allocated from the budget for the elimination of ragweed in the capital were spent with gross errors: the contractor received almost UAH 4.9 million from the budget for work that was not performed.

Context

According to the investigation materials, the Communal Association announced a tender for the procurement of services for the elimination of quarantine weeds by chemical method.

Subsequently, officials of the communal enterprise entered into a criminal conspiracy with the director of the contracting company that performed the work, and entered knowingly false information into the acts of work performed regarding the area treated for ragweed.

- the report says.

As of now, a case is being considered in which such violations as official forgery and embezzlement of property committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy are indicated.

Addition

According to the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, the former general director of Kyivzelenbud is currently in custody within the framework of another criminal proceeding. The director of the contracting company is hiding from the pre-trial investigation body, in connection with which he was declared wanted.

Recall

Kyiv police investigators sent an indictment to the court against nine people who appropriated more than UAH 4.2 million from the city budget allocated for park repairs.

Ihor Telezhnikov

KyivCrimes and emergencies