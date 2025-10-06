Up to UAH 5 million in damages to the capital's budget: Kyivzelenbud officials under suspicion

The defendants are suspected of entering false information into the acts of work performed - treatment for dangerous weeds. The inflated data led to significant financial losses. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Millions of hryvnias allocated from the budget for the elimination of ragweed in the capital were spent with gross errors: the contractor received almost UAH 4.9 million from the budget for work that was not performed.

Context

According to the investigation materials, the Communal Association announced a tender for the procurement of services for the elimination of quarantine weeds by chemical method.

Subsequently, officials of the communal enterprise entered into a criminal conspiracy with the director of the contracting company that performed the work, and entered knowingly false information into the acts of work performed regarding the area treated for ragweed. - the report says.

As of now, a case is being considered in which such violations as official forgery and embezzlement of property committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy are indicated.

Addition

According to the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, the former general director of Kyivzelenbud is currently in custody within the framework of another criminal proceeding. The director of the contracting company is hiding from the pre-trial investigation body, in connection with which he was declared wanted.

Recall

Kyiv police investigators sent an indictment to the court against nine people who appropriated more than UAH 4.2 million from the city budget allocated for park repairs.