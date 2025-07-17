$41.820.01
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM • 25978 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM • 79248 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 63205 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 89774 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 80197 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 75781 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 182949 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 66696 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 76641 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90242 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Up to a third of battles – in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updated the combat map

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2196 views

Over the past day, 160 combat engagements were recorded, almost a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched 1 missile and 78 air strikes, used 4150 kamikaze drones, and carried out 5662 shellings.

Up to a third of battles – in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updated the combat map

Almost a third of the 160 battles over the past day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 17, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 160 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 78 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used two missiles and dropped 125 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4150 kamikaze drones and carried out 5662 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including 102 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 assault actions of the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropping 33 guided bombs, and also carried out 340 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 13 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Stroivka and towards Kudiyivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Synkivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novyi Myr, Nadiia, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Yampilivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and towards Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, in the area of Hryhorivka and towards Vyyimka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements were recorded, the invader attacked in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 51 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Myrny, Vilne Pole, Voskresenka and Zelene Pole.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk directions, over the past day, the occupiers did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian troops lost 1190 occupiers and 453 units of equipment in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine17.07.25, 08:01 • 3286 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
