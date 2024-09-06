Up to 60% of state budget expenditures are spent on defense - Shmyhal

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120126 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123020 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200818 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154865 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153527 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143228 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199551 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112450 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188146 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 77281 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 48611 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 58932 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 88034 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 66334 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200823 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199552 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188149 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214861 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202904 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 19829 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150459 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149663 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153717 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144627 views
Actual
Up to 60% of state budget expenditures are spent on defense - Shmyhal

Up to 60% of state budget expenditures are spent on defense - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18769 views

The Prime Minister said that defense spending accounts for up to 60% of the general fund of the state budget. Ukraine has received $24.5 billion in external financing, with a yearly requirement of $38 billion.

Defense spending accounts for up to 60% of the total expenditures of the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .

Shmyhal said that Ukraine has received $24.5 billion in external financing this year. The main donors: The European Union, the United States, the IMF, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom.

External financing needs for this year are about $38 billion in total. We have an understanding of how they will be covered. USD 5.4 billion from the IMF, we are close to the fifth revision of the cooperation program, and the mission is currently underway in Ukraine, in Kyiv. 16 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program, we are clearly fulfilling all the indicators, we expect that the tranches will be disbursed as expected, we need your support in implementing the directives of European legislation, as well as our Ukrainian legislation, which is included in this program as certain benchmarks. Almost 7.8 billion dollars from the United States, here we also have a clear interaction with our partners, we also have a commitment to work and receive these funds together with them in the field of reforms

- Shmyhal said.

“Tax increase is the story that we inevitably have to come to” - Minister of Finance24.08.24, 19:13 • 42855 views

He reminded that there is a political decision of the G7 countries to send Ukraine $50 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

This resource should come to Ukraine no later than the end of this year. These are the funds to cover the budget deficit in the 25th year, these are also the funds to restore and maintain our defense potential

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, they restructured the external debt and thus saved $11.4 billion for three years.

We finance the army exclusively from our internal sources. Defense expenditures account for up to 60 percent of the total expenditures of the general fund of the state budget. Now we need to find funds domestically to cover the deficit and ensure that our defense forces have everything they need

- Shmyhal said.

“Fight or work” principle is being introduced in Ukraine - Shmyhal27.08.24, 11:58 • 20261 view

Prime Minister Shmyhal noted that Ukraine now has a critical need to raise additional funds for defense, for defense capability.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising