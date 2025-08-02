$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Up to 29 degrees Celsius and no precipitation: weather forecast for August 2 2 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

On Saturday, August 2, most regions of Ukraine will be without precipitation. This will be due to a field of increased atmospheric pressure, and only in the far west of the country are local short-term rains with thunderstorms expected. During the day, most regions are expected to have +24…+29 degrees Celsius.

Up to 29 degrees Celsius and no precipitation: weather forecast for August 2

The weather in Ukraine on Saturday, August 2, will be warm and almost without precipitation. At the same time, some regions will experience thunderstorms. This was reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, today in Ukraine there will be no precipitation, only in the far west of the country short-term rains with thunderstorms are expected.

Wind within 3-8 m/s.

In most regions, the daytime temperature will be around +24..+29 degrees, in the south and east of the country the temperature values will be higher, daytime maximums will reach +32. The freshest is in the Carpathians, where the air will warm up to +17..+22 during the day.

Weather in regional centers

  • Kyiv +26...+28,
    • Uzhhorod +26...+28,
      • Lviv +26...+28,
        • Ivano-Frankivsk +25...+27,
          • Ternopil +26...+28,
            • Chernivtsi +26...+28,
              • Khmelnytskyi +25...+27,
                • Lutsk +26...+28,
                  • Rivne +26...+28,
                    • Zhytomyr +26...+28,
                      • Vinnytsia +26...+28,
                        • Odesa +29...+31,
                          • Mykolaiv +30...+32,
                            • Kherson +29...+31,
                              • Simferopol +29...+31,
                                • Kropyvnytskyi +27...+29,
                                  • Cherkasy +25...+27,
                                    • Chernihiv +26...+28,
                                      • Sumy +25...+27,
                                        • Poltava +26...+28,
                                          • Dnipro +28...+30,
                                            • Zaporizhzhia +29...+31,
                                              • Donetsk +29...+31,
                                                • Luhansk +29...+31,
                                                  • Kharkiv +29...+31.

                                                    The weather in Kyiv will show variable cloudiness. The morning will start with a temperature of 17°C. Throughout the day, the thermometer will gradually rise to 26°C, creating comfortable conditions for walks.

                                                    Day of Remembrance for Fallen Paratroopers, International Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, International Blues Day: what else is celebrated on August 202.08.25, 04:41 • 914 views

                                                    Vita Zelenetska

                                                    Weather and environment
                                                    Carpathian Mountains
                                                    Ukraine
                                                    Kyiv