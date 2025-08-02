Up to 29 degrees Celsius and no precipitation: weather forecast for August 2 2 August 2025

The weather in Ukraine on Saturday, August 2, will be warm and almost without precipitation. At the same time, some regions will experience thunderstorms. This was reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, today in Ukraine there will be no precipitation, only in the far west of the country short-term rains with thunderstorms are expected.

Wind within 3-8 m/s.

In most regions, the daytime temperature will be around +24..+29 degrees, in the south and east of the country the temperature values will be higher, daytime maximums will reach +32. The freshest is in the Carpathians, where the air will warm up to +17..+22 during the day.

Weather in regional centers

Kyiv +26...+28,

Uzhhorod +26...+28,

Lviv +26...+28,

Ivano-Frankivsk +25...+27,

Ternopil +26...+28,

Chernivtsi +26...+28,

Khmelnytskyi +25...+27,

Lutsk +26...+28,

Rivne +26...+28,

Zhytomyr +26...+28,

Vinnytsia +26...+28,

Odesa +29...+31,

Mykolaiv +30...+32,

Kherson +29...+31,

Simferopol +29...+31,

Kropyvnytskyi +27...+29,

Cherkasy +25...+27,

Chernihiv +26...+28,

Sumy +25...+27,

Poltava +26...+28,

Dnipro +28...+30,

Zaporizhzhia +29...+31,

Donetsk +29...+31,

Luhansk +29...+31,

Kharkiv +29...+31.

The weather in Kyiv will show variable cloudiness. The morning will start with a temperature of 17°C. Throughout the day, the thermometer will gradually rise to 26°C, creating comfortable conditions for walks.

