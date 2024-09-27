ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108146 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174573 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141811 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145465 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139902 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185801 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112150 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175934 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104785 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115391 views
February 28, 07:04 PM • 71309 views
February 28, 07:23 PM • 77727 views
February 28, 07:40 PM • 45956 views
February 28, 08:35 PM • 37305 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174573 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185801 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175934 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 203205 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 192036 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 143939 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 143727 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 148291 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139603 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 156370 views
Up to 28° C and mostly no precipitation: weather forecast for today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27180 views

On September 27, Ukraine is expected to have warm weather without precipitation, except in the western regions. The temperature will be 9-17° at night and 20-28° during the day. South wind, 7-12 m/s, gusts up to 15-20 m/s in the west.

Warm weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine on September 27, except for the western regions. Daytime temperature will be 20-28°. There will be gusts of wind in the west. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation today, with light rain in some places in Zakarpattia, Lviv, Volyn and Rivne regions during the day.

The wind is mainly southerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the western regions during the day.

Temperatures are 12-17° at night, 9-14° in the eastern regions, 23-28° during the day, and 20-25° in the far west of the country.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. South wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night 12-17°, during the day 23-28°; in Kyiv at night 15-17°, during the day 25-27°.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivKyiv region
volyn-oblastVolyn Oblast
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

