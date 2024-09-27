Up to 28° C and mostly no precipitation: weather forecast for today

Warm weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine on September 27, except for the western regions. Daytime temperature will be 20-28°. There will be gusts of wind in the west. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.



Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation today, with light rain in some places in Zakarpattia, Lviv, Volyn and Rivne regions during the day.

The wind is mainly southerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the western regions during the day.

Temperatures are 12-17° at night, 9-14° in the eastern regions, 23-28° during the day, and 20-25° in the far west of the country.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. South wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night 12-17°, during the day 23-28°; in Kyiv at night 15-17°, during the day 25-27°.