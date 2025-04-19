Up to +24 degrees and thunderstorms in the West: weather forecast for today

On Saturday, April 19, the cloudiness in Ukraine will be variable, and in most territories - without significant precipitation. However, short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in the western regions. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Mostly warm weather is expected in Ukraine today.

Forecasters predict variable cloudiness, without precipitation. Only in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia regions will there be thunderstorms on April 19. Also, significant rains will start at night and last until morning in Zakarpattia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions. Forecasters warned that such weather conditions could lead to traffic complications.

Across Ukraine, the wind will be predominantly southeasterly, 7 – 12 meters per second.

Daytime temperature 19-24°, in the western regions and on the coast of the seas 15-20°.

