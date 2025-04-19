$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Up to +24 degrees and thunderstorms in the West: weather forecast for today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

On April 19, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, mostly without precipitation, except for the western regions. Short-term rains with thunderstorms and significant nocturnal precipitation are expected in the west, which may lead to complications for traffic.

Up to +24 degrees and thunderstorms in the West: weather forecast for today

On Saturday, April 19, the cloudiness in Ukraine will be variable, and in most territories - without significant precipitation. However, short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in the western regions. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Mostly warm weather is expected in Ukraine today.

Forecasters predict variable cloudiness, without precipitation. Only in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia regions will there be thunderstorms on April 19. Also, significant rains will start at night and last until morning in Zakarpattia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions. Forecasters warned that such weather conditions could lead to traffic complications.

Across Ukraine, the wind will be predominantly southeasterly, 7 – 12 meters per second.

Daytime temperature 19-24°, in the western regions and on the coast of the seas 15-20°.

Ukrainians are expected to have a spring week: Easter will be warm

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukraine
