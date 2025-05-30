Unstable weather in a low pressure field: weather forecasters give a forecast for the penultimate day of spring

On Friday, May 30, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, unstable weather will persist in most regions in a field of reduced pressure, especially during the daytime, but the rains will be short-term and mostly light.

And during the day, a zone of high pressure will spread from the west to the western regions, causing weather without precipitation - the report says.

At the same time, meteorologists predict that a cool air mass will still remain over Ukraine.

"Cloudy with clearings. ... During the day in Ukraine, except for the west, in some places there will be light short-term rains, in the east of the country there will be thunderstorms in some places during the day. Wind is mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature ... during the day 18-23°, in the east of the country up to 26°, in the western regions 15-20°", - noted in the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday it will be cloudy with clearings, it will rain during the day. Air temperature - 19-21°.

International Potato Day, Steppe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 30