Unrest in Nepal: What is known about the fate of the former prime minister's wife

On Tuesday, September 9, it became known about the death of Rajalakshmi Chitrakar, wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal. This was reported by UNN with reference to khabarhub.com.

Details

It is reported that the incident occurred at their home in Dallu, where protesters reportedly blocked her inside and set the house on fire.

She was urgently taken to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition. However, according to relatives, she died from her injuries during treatment.

No other details regarding her fate are currently available.

Recall

Head of State Ram Chandra Paudel accepted the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oli. The politician announced his decision on Tuesday amid escalating protests that arose after the government's ban on social media use.

Amidst the unrest, not only the head of government resigned. A similar act was later made by the president himself, Ram Chandra Pudel.

Protesters demand that Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah be appointed as the head of government. The situation escalated after protesters beat Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel.