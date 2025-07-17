Unknown drones attacked Belgorod: one killed and injured

On the evening of July 16, unknown drones attacked the Russian city of Belgorod. As a result of the strikes, there are dead and wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Details

At 10:45 PM, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the death of a local resident due to a drone attack.

Belgorod is under attack by enemy drones. To my great sorrow, I have to report grave news... A civilian resident has died. The man died on the spot from his injuries. - the official's post reads.

Also, according to him, five people were wounded.

Two women and three men with shrapnel wounds are being taken to medical facilities by ambulance crews. - Gladkov wrote.

He added that six households were damaged as a result of the shelling.

At 11:17 PM, the governor reported that the total number of wounded had increased to six people.

Recall

On the night of July 15, drones attacked the Lipetsk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation. Explosions occurred in Yelets and Voronezh, and one person was injured.

On the night of July 13, drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Kstovo. This caused a large-scale fire and a power outage in half of the district.