United24 has raised more than $1 billion to support Ukraine - Zelensky

The United24 platform has raised more than $1 billion in charitable contributions. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, UNN reports.

United24 has raised more than $1 billion in charitable contributions thanks to each and every one of you - our ambassadors and everyone who helps - Zelensky writes.

According to him, millions of people around the world provide incredible support to Ukrainians. Numerous contributions help Ukraine meet the most urgent needs at the front and beyond. Thousands of lives have been and will be saved thanks to these funds.

The President emphasized that the funds raised made it possible to provide the Ukrainian military with drones, provide schoolchildren with shelters, purchase equipment for doctors, equipment for sappers, and rebuild hospitals, schools, and residential buildings.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Irpin two multi-storey buildings were restored, where 50 apartments were damaged during the Russian invasion. The project was implemented under the UNITED24 program under the supervision of the United Nations. Restoration work on the two buildings lasted almost a year and cost about 33 million hryvnias.