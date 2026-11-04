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Unique footage has emerged showing destroyed thermal power plants after Russia's massive attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

On the night of November 3, Russia attacked three DTEK thermal power plants with missiles and drones. The plants suffered extensive damage and halted power generation.

Unique footage has emerged showing destroyed thermal power plants after Russia's massive attack

DTEK showed what the destroyed thermal power plants look like after Russia’s massive attack, UNN reports, citing a statement by the company.

The company showed unique footage following the massive attack carried out by Russia on the night of November 3.

This is what DTEK’s thermal power plants look like after the massive attack 

- reads the caption to the photo.

We remind you

During the night and morning of November 3, Russia carried out another massive attack on three DTEK thermal power plants with dozens of missiles and drones. 

The destruction is extensive. The power plants ceased electricity generation

Antonina Tumanova

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