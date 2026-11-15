SpaceX's Starship successfully returned from orbit to the landing pad

$45.3850.34
ukenru
Exclusive
08:31 AM • 11576 views
Astrological forecast for November 16–22, 2026: Ukraine on the threshold of momentous events
08:06 AM • 14669 views
Those Who Work in the Shadows: How the SBU’s Agent Network Makes the Most Complex Special Operations Possible
05:30 AM • 27741 views
Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO, while Putin does not actually want negotiations – Macron
04:16 AM • 31202 views
Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue – Russian drones have become more difficult to intercept near the front line
November 15, 03:16 AM • 23276 views
The Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones — explosions were heard near an aircraft plant in Taganrog and a combined heat and power plant in RostovVideo
November 15, 02:38 AM • 19249 views
Poland wants to obtain Ukrainian drone detection technologies in exchange for MiG-29 fighter jets
November 15, 01:55 AM • 19928 views
Two reserve crossings over the Dnipro will open in Kyiv by the end of February – how much will they cost
November 15, 01:16 AM • 15540 views
Italy has begun installing anti-drone protection on the tanks it transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following Ukraine’s example — what has changed
November 15, 12:37 AM • 15181 views
Trump is preparing a tough response to Democrats in Congress – the US is facing a major constitutional conflict
November 14, 11:55 PM • 15479 views
The U.S. is preparing direct talks between Russia and Europe on ending the war in Ukraine – Kushner reveals Washington’s next steps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
2m/s
78%
762mm
Popular news
Beyoncé revealed the secret of her wedding to Jay-Z after 18 years – even the guests did not know what they had been invited toNovember 15, 02:05 AM • 10915 views
Joe Jonas broke up with the model six months after publicly confirming their relationship – what caused itNovember 15, 03:05 AM • 9350 views
1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in FranceNovember 15, 04:05 AM • 8552 views
What is celebrated on November 15 in Ukraine and around the world 04:55 AM • 9904 views
Dozens of artillery systems, thousands of military personnel and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past dayPhoto05:22 AM • 12792 views
Publications
Those Who Work in the Shadows: How the SBU’s Agent Network Makes the Most Complex Special Operations Possible08:06 AM • 14677 views
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 48037 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 35594 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 47226 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 92873 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Vasyl Malyuk
Zhdanov Oleh
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Europe
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nvidia chief loses position after Rubio memo to Trump about alleged ties to Chinese intelligence – WP05:29 AM • 7930 views
What is celebrated on November 15 in Ukraine and around the world 04:55 AM • 10061 views
1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in FranceNovember 15, 04:05 AM • 8776 views
Joe Jonas broke up with the model six months after publicly confirming their relationship – what caused itNovember 15, 03:05 AM • 9554 views
Beyoncé revealed the secret of her wedding to Jay-Z after 18 years – even the guests did not know what they had been invited toNovember 15, 02:05 AM • 11023 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Shahed-136
The Washington Post

SpaceX's Starship successfully returned from orbit to the landing pad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

SpaceX's Starship deployed 26 Starlink satellites after a 22.5-hour flight and, for the first time, returned to the launch tower with the help of mechanical arms. The company aims to create a fully reusable system for flights to the Moon.

SpaceX's Starship successfully returned from orbit to the landing pad

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft successfully returned from a 22-hour flight and, for the first time, landed with the help of the launch tower's giant mechanical arms in Texas. This is an important milestone in the development of a fully reusable rocket system. Reuters reports, UNN relays.

Details

According to the publication, after completing 14 orbits around Earth over 22.5 hours, the spacecraft entered the atmosphere, ignited its engines, and descended vertically toward the launch tower. Its mechanical arms caught Starship and held it above the ground. During the flight, the spacecraft also deployed 26 Starlink satellites into orbit.

After deploying 26 Starlink satellites into orbit on Friday evening during a flight at an altitude of about 260 km, Starship fired one of its engines on Saturday to begin its atmospheric descent while flying east over the Pacific Ocean. It encountered searing heat as its orbital speed of about 17,000 miles per hour slowed to a supersonic free fall in the sky above SpaceX's Starbase facilities on the Gulf Coast in southern Texas. With its aerodynamic flaps folded back, two small fittings near the top of Starship caught on the launch tower's mechanical arms, which closed to seize it, allowing the spacecraft to hang several hundred feet above the ground

- the publication writes.

Musk and SpaceX engineers began inspecting the spacecraft within several hours of its capture.

Ship 42 looks great - Musk wrote on X, posting photos and video from the launch tower.

According to the publication, SpaceX's dominance in the global launch industry is centered on its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, which has launched more than 700 times since 2010. The rocket's first stage is reusable, but the second stage – the part that delivers payloads into orbit

- is discarded into the ocean after every flight.

With Starship, Musk wants to create a rocket system that can fly into space and back in the same way and at the same speed as commercial aircraft, with minimal refurbishment between flights. Although Starship's return on Saturday is a key milestone in these efforts, SpaceX has not yet succeeded in returning both Starship stages on a single mission, which would mark the first-ever return of an orbital launch system. And Starship's heat shield, consisting of hundreds of black hexagonal tiles that protect it from searing heat during atmospheric reentry, is itself not yet fully reusable.

SpaceX is trying to develop new tile designs that will require little or no refurbishment after each mission

- the publication writes.

SpaceX has spent more than $15 billion developing Starship. NASA provided $3.2 billion under a contract worth more than $4 billion, which SpaceX won in 2021, to return humans to the Moon using Starship as part of the space agency's Artemis program.

NASA expects Starship, together with another lunar lander being developed by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, to begin crewed flights to the Moon in 2028, although several challenging development stages remain for both lunar vehicles. For Starship, these milestones include demonstrating complex propellant transfers between Starship tanker rockets in orbit, a critical process that will allow the spacecraft to travel beyond Earth's orbit to the Moon

- the publication writes.

We remind you

SpaceX will update the design of the Starship rocket by removing one stabilizer. The new version will have three larger and stronger grid fins for better descent.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
Starlink
SpaceX
Reuters
NASA
Blue Origin
Jeff Bezos
Pacific Ocean
Texas
Elon Musk
Falcon 9