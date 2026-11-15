Ukraine is simply drowning in scandals. More precisely, we are being deliberately drowned in them. Almost every day, literally tons of "exposés," scandals and intrigues are poured onto Ukrainians, seeking to convince them of one thing only—the state’s incapacity—political expert Volodymyr Tsybulko wrote on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Moreover, at moments of greatest tension—before important international negotiations or decisions by partners to provide Ukraine with financial or military support—this flow of compromising material turns into a waterfall altogether. Each new "Carthage" in terms of timing completely coincides with visits by American special representatives or rounds of trilateral negotiations. Yesterday, we were presented with another series of "revelations." This time, directly from the leader of "Khimprom," Yegor the Mexican-Burkin. A stream of names, "confirmations" and "branding" of Ukrainian politicians from a Russian citizen who is not only a drug criminal but also an FSB agent. And he does not even try to hide this in that very interview. And on the basis of this person’s information and testimony, NABU and SAPO built a case against the SBU and poured it over our heads. Seriously? That is, in fact, our "cowboys" from NABU-SAPO were fed an informational "dummy" prepared by the FSB. After that, NABU carried out a lightning-fast operation that nearly led to a conflict between special forces from different agencies. They put an SBU general in a pre-trial detention center, having first shocked society with an "edited compilation" of the Mexican’s recordings. What for? So that Putin could tell Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin a joke about NABU, a nightstand and derail the negotiations? It is unknown, incidentally, how the SBU missed this, but all of this needs to be thoroughly investigated. It could be done within the framework of a parliamentary temporary investigative commission. Through the National Security and Defense Council commission. But preferably as openly and clearly as possible for society. And now the only correct question about auditing NABU-SAPO’s activities and some regulation of the activities of these "independent agencies" is no longer framed as "can it be done or not," but only as follows: when? And the only correct answer is—as soon as possible