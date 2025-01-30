In Ukraine unique artifacts from the 4th-5th centuries attempted to be sold through an auction: proceedings have been opened

Law enforcement officers prevented the illegal sale of rare jewelry from the Great Migration period, artifacts that belonged to the nobility of the barbarian kingdoms and which are not present in any museum in the world, will be transferred to the National Museum of History of Ukraine, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv on social networks, writes UNN.

Details

Among the items that were attempted to be sold through an auction were fragments of a man's bracelet, belt, and a silver fibula. These unique products belonged to the nobility of the barbarian kingdoms during the Great Migration period. They are of global importance and are not represented in any museum, and they will be transferred to the National Museum of History of Ukraine.

The sale of the valuable finds was prevented thanks to cooperation with the leading historical museum of the country. Specialists of the institution noticed an announcement on the website for collectors, where they offered to purchase artifacts, including a fragment of a bracelet and a gilded end of a belt with the head of a predatory bird and a garnet insert.

As reported by the police, the found objects date back to the 4th-5th centuries and are geographically associated with Northern, Central and Eastern Europe.

According to the police, a resident of the Kirovohrad region tried to sell them for a pittance.

The fact of the sale of a silver fibula - a clothing clasp decorated with a complex jewelry technique - has also been established.

All rare artifacts have been seized. Currently, an art examination is underway to confirm the authenticity of the finds. After its completion, the artifacts will be transferred to the National Museum of History of Ukraine.

Pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 1 of Art. 193 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal appropriation of a treasure that has special historical or cultural value.

