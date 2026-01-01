Unified Weapons Register to temporarily suspend operations: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The Unified Weapons Register will be temporarily unavailable from 8:00 PM on January 3 to 8:00 AM on January 5, 2026. This is due to a planned system update to improve stability and security.
The Unified Register of Weapons will be temporarily unavailable - from 8:00 PM on January 3 to 8:00 AM on January 5, 2026, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Due to the planned update of the industrial environment of the functional subsystem "Unified Register of Weapons" of the information system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the operation of the Register will be suspended from 8:00 PM on January 3 to 8:00 AM on January 5, 2026.
As reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during this period, access to services using the ERZ will be restricted. Technical work is being carried out to improve the stability and security of the system.
Unified register of weapons: Ukrainians have already submitted almost half a million applications for weapons permits18.10.24, 20:35 • 18127 views