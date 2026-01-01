Unified Weapons Register to temporarily suspend operations: what is known

The Unified Register of Weapons will be temporarily unavailable - from 8:00 PM on January 3 to 8:00 AM on January 5, 2026, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Due to the planned update of the industrial environment of the functional subsystem "Unified Register of Weapons" of the information system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the operation of the Register will be suspended from 8:00 PM on January 3 to 8:00 AM on January 5, 2026. - the message says.

As reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during this period, access to services using the ERZ will be restricted. Technical work is being carried out to improve the stability and security of the system.

Unified register of weapons: Ukrainians have already submitted almost half a million applications for weapons permits