Unified register of weapons: Ukrainians have already submitted almost half a million applications for weapons permits
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainians have submitted about 476,000 applications for weapons permits through the Unified Register. Law enforcement agencies have already made more than 461,000 decisions to grant the relevant permits.
Ukrainians have already submitted nearly 476,000 applications for various types of weapons permits through the Unified Register of Weapons, UNN reports citing the Interior Ministry.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, law enforcement officers have already issued more than 461,000 decisions on the issuance of relevant permits.
In total, since the launch of the registry in June 2023, more than 141,000 users have logged in to the Single Citizen's Window, of whom almost 50,000 are gun owners, the agency added.
