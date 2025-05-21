Unfortunately, the Russians are not giving signals about a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is not giving signals about a ceasefire and is not ready to end the war, Zelenskyy said. He emphasized the need to put pressure on the Russian Federation with sanctions, on the battlefield and attracting investments.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are not giving signals about a ceasefire, and they are not ready to end the war, so it is necessary to continue pressure on the Russian Federation, including sanctions and on the battlefield. He said this in an evening address, reports UNN.
Unfortunately, the Russians are not giving signals about a ceasefire, and they are not ready to end the war yet. So, all our forms of pressure, all our work with partners for the sake of pressure on Russia is what is absolutely necessary. Pressure convinces. Pressure on the battlefield. Pressure in the economy, and that's what sanctions are for. Pressure in politics
He also noted that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported details of work with partners for the sake of new arms supplies.
"We are also actively working on attracting investments in production in Ukraine. Production will only grow, and this is our long-term security guarantee," Zelenskyy added.
Let us remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a substantive conversation with European Council President António Costa. He informed about diplomatic work, discussed possible steps.