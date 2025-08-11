$41.390.07
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 1834 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 7282 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 46428 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 73568 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
05:15 AM • 77214 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 58409 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 108979 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 191287 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 127923 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 293020 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
Publications
Exclusives
UNESCO Fire Threat: Fires in Spain Force Evacuation of Over 1600 People in Castile and León

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

Strong fires in Castile and León, Spain, have forced the evacuation of 1,650 residents, including from the UNESCO site of Las Médulas. The fire is spreading due to strong winds, and rescuers are working on five fronts.

UNESCO Fire Threat: Fires in Spain Force Evacuation of Over 1600 People in Castile and León

Over the course of Sunday, a heatwave and severe fires swept through the Castile and León region in Spain, forcing the evacuation of 1,650 residents from natural and historical areas and settlements. A particularly critical situation developed in Las Médulas – a unique UNESCO World Heritage site, where the flames were intensified by wind gusts of up to 50 km/h. Rescuers are working on five fronts, battling the elements and protecting lives and nature. This was reported by Elmundo, writes UNN.

Details

The fires that engulfed the territories of Las Médulas and the city of Zamora have become a real challenge for local authorities and rescue services. In total, more than 1,600 residents were forced to leave their homes – 800 in the Las Médulas area and 850 in Zamora.

Las Médulas, famous for its ancient Roman mines and considered a tourist gem of the El Bierzo region in Spain, suffered the most. The fire, which started in the town of Yeres, quickly spread due to strong wind gusts reaching 50 kilometers per hour. The evacuation covered several towns, including Carucedo, Orellán, Voces, Venesusa, Santa Lavilla, and Llamas de la Cabrera.

The delegate of the regional government, Eduardo Diego, described Sunday as a "very difficult day," when fires threatened not only forests but also human settlements. Evacuated residents are seeking refuge with relatives or are being accommodated in municipal centers in Ponferrada – sports halls and dormitories.

Eyewitness accounts depict dramatic scenes of fighting the fire. Fina Gomez, the owner of a local hotel, recounted how the flames almost reached the town itself, and only the intervention of the Civil Guard saved her and her neighbors.

It was hell

 - the woman recalls, describing the horror of the fire that forced them to leave their homes.

At the same time, in Zamora, as well as in the town of Requejo, the fight against the fire continues, evacuating hundreds of people. Due to new fire outbreaks, the regional authorities activated a high alert level (PSI 2), as the flames threaten not only natural landscapes but also residential areas.

Traffic restrictions due to smoke and dust became an additional obstacle – a section of the N-6 highway between Rodanillo and Santo Tomás de Ollas was closed.

Numerous firefighting forces, supported by the Military Emergency Unit (UME), are involved in extinguishing the fires, fighting on five active fronts. In addition to the largest fire, the elimination of fire in several smaller outbreaks in the El Bierzo region continues.

This emergency once again reminds us of the risks of climate change, which exacerbate natural disasters, and emphasizes the importance of the operational work of rescuers and community support in combating the fiery element.

Recall

The iconic mosque-cathedral in Cordoba, Spain, a UNESCO heritage site, suffered a massive fire. The fire likely originated from a short circuit in an electric sweeping machine, spreading to the roof.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldEvents
