An agent of the ATESH movement carried out a successful sabotage operation in the area of the railway track near Tula — a crucial logistical hub that plays a strategic role in Russia's defense industry. As a result of the action, a relay cabinet responsible for controlling movement on this section was destroyed. - stated in the ATESH message.

As a result of the cabinet's damage, serious disruptions occurred in railway communication, critically affecting the timely supply of ammunition, weapons, and dual-use components from Tula factories — such as KBP, Tulamashzavod, the cartridge factory, and the machine-building plant.

"This route was actively used to supply troops on the Kharkiv and Sumy directions," ATESH added.

ATESH also reported that the agent's actions led not only to delays in the movement of military cargo and disruptions in the schedule for shipping military-industrial complex products, but also to significant demoralization of the occupiers.

Addition

In Luhansk, Russians are conducting covert forced mobilization, focusing on educational institutions. Students are forcibly taken and sent to the front without training or proper equipment.

In Melitopol, the arrival of Russian Armed Forces personnel, equipment, and weaponry has been recorded. Units are reinforced with contract soldiers and mobilized individuals from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions.