Under Russian Tula, "ATESH" partisans carried out sabotage on the railway: train movement with military cargo is complicated

$41.870.00
48.450.00
uken
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 1704 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 16666 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 43508 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 32108 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 34240 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 100593 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 225177 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 108845 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 99007 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 97141 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.5m/s
75%
742mm
Popular news
Ship ran aground in Sweden: 87 people evacuatedJuly 19, 10:44 PM • 6912 views
Alliance must follow Ukraine's innovations - NATO's Supreme Allied Commander EuropeJuly 20, 12:02 AM • 9302 views
Tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam: at least 27 dead, including childrenJuly 20, 12:16 AM • 10255 views
Explosions, fires in buildings, burning cars: UAVs attacked Moscow and Moscow OblastJuly 20, 01:19 AM • 18679 views
"Sleeping Prince" dies in Saudi Arabia after more than 20 years in a comaJuly 20, 01:49 AM • 13059 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 225176 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 149362 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 216553 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 237400 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 414826 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Usyk
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 21082 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 100593 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 144146 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 146820 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 151520 views
Actual
Facebook
Shahed-136
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system

Under Russian Tula, "ATESH" partisans carried out sabotage on the railway: train movement with military cargo is complicated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

"ATESH" partisans successfully carried out sabotage near Tula, destroying a relay cabinet responsible for train movement. This caused serious disruptions in railway communication, affecting the supply of ammunition and weapons for Russian troops.

Under Russian Tula, "ATESH" partisans carried out sabotage on the railway: train movement with military cargo is complicated

Partisans of the ATESH movement carried out a successful sabotage operation in the area of the railway track near Tula, Russia. A relay cabinet responsible for controlling train movement on this section was destroyed, UNN writes, citing a statement from ATESH.

An agent of the ATESH movement carried out a successful sabotage operation in the area of the railway track near Tula — a crucial logistical hub that plays a strategic role in Russia's defense industry. As a result of the action, a relay cabinet responsible for controlling movement on this section was destroyed.

- stated in the ATESH message.

As a result of the cabinet's damage, serious disruptions occurred in railway communication, critically affecting the timely supply of ammunition, weapons, and dual-use components from Tula factories — such as KBP, Tulamashzavod, the cartridge factory, and the machine-building plant.

"This route was actively used to supply troops on the Kharkiv and Sumy directions," ATESH added.

ATESH also reported that the agent's actions led not only to delays in the movement of military cargo and disruptions in the schedule for shipping military-industrial complex products, but also to significant demoralization of the occupiers.

Addition

In Luhansk, Russians are conducting covert forced mobilization, focusing on educational institutions. Students are forcibly taken and sent to the front without training or proper equipment.

In Melitopol, the arrival of Russian Armed Forces personnel, equipment, and weaponry has been recorded. Units are reinforced with contract soldiers and mobilized individuals from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Melitopol
Luhansk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9