UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric emphasized the legitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Reported by UNN with reference to DW.

After Mr. Trump's latest statements, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that Mr. Zelensky “is in office after a duly conducted election.

President Zelensky takes office after duly conducted elections - Dujarric told reporters.

When asked who started the war, Mr. Dujarric said that Russia invaded Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected US President Donald Trump's statement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a dictator.

It is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelenskyy democratic legitimacy - Spiegel magazine quoted Scholz in its preliminary report published last night.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy “was elected and has always been supported by the Americans, and he was also supported by the Trump administration. This was stated today by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said that “the war in Ukraine must be resolved on Ukraine's terms, because Russia is the aggressor here.” The leader of the country's opposition, Peter Dutton, said bluntly: “I think President Trump has made a mistake”.

The leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Britain criticized Trump's statement calling Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections”. KIIS refuted Trump's words about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rating, pointing to 60% of Ukrainians' trust.

Michael Volz said it is possible to resolve relations between Trump and Zelenskiy, despite recent criticism. The adviser emphasized active “shuttle diplomacy” between the countries to reach a peace agreement.

Mike Volz advised Kyiv to tone down the criticism and sign an agreement on US access to Ukraine's resources.

