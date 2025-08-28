UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's night attack on Ukraine: calls for a ceasefire leading to peace

un.org

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Russia's night attack on Ukraine, which damaged foreign diplomatic missions in Kyiv, and calls for a ceasefire that will lead to peace, UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Secretary-General condemns the overnight missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities, which killed and wounded many civilians, including children. The attacks also damaged the premises of diplomatic delegations and offices in the capital Kyiv," Dujarric said.

The statement indicates that "attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must cease immediately."