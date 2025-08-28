$41.320.08
Exclusive
01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's night attack on Ukraine: calls for a ceasefire leading to peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

The UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's night attacks on Ukrainian cities, which resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians. These attacks violate international law and must be immediately stopped.

UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's night attack on Ukraine: calls for a ceasefire leading to peace
un.org

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Russia's night attack on Ukraine, which damaged foreign diplomatic missions in Kyiv, and calls for a ceasefire that will lead to peace, UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Secretary-General condemns the overnight missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities, which killed and wounded many civilians, including children. The attacks also damaged the premises of diplomatic delegations and offices in the capital Kyiv," Dujarric said.

The statement indicates that "attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must cease immediately."

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for a ceasefire that will lead to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine – one that fully supports Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions

- said the UN Secretary-General's spokesman.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine
Kyiv