UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's night attack on Ukraine: calls for a ceasefire leading to peace
Kyiv • UNN
The UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's night attacks on Ukrainian cities, which resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians. These attacks violate international law and must be immediately stopped.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Russia's night attack on Ukraine, which damaged foreign diplomatic missions in Kyiv, and calls for a ceasefire that will lead to peace, UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
"The Secretary-General condemns the overnight missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities, which killed and wounded many civilians, including children. The attacks also damaged the premises of diplomatic delegations and offices in the capital Kyiv," Dujarric said.
The statement indicates that "attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must cease immediately."
The Secretary-General reiterates his call for a ceasefire that will lead to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine – one that fully supports Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions