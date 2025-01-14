UN releases statistics on war casualties in Ukraine for December

In December 2024, at least 105 civilians died and 514 were injured in the fighting in Ukraine. This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In December, the UN mission reportedly documented the lowest number of civilian deaths since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Civilian casualties from rockets and ammunition were recorded in 8 regions of Ukraine.

The majority of casualties (78 percent) occurred near the frontline, with the highest number of deaths and injuries recorded in Kherson and Donetsk regions. Almost half of the casualties that occurred near the front line were caused by short-range drone attacks.

Twenty percent of the casualties were caused by the use of long-range weapons (missiles and barrage munitions) by the Russian armed forces.

It is noted that the Russian armed forces carried out two large-scale coordinated attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, damaging at least 13 facilities for the production and distribution of electricity and heat in nine regions. The attacks resulted in emergency power outages in many regions and the resumption of daily scheduled blackouts across the country.

"In total, 12,456 civilians have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Another 28,382 have been injured in various ways," the report says.

Recall

Last November, at least 165 civilians were killed and 887 injured in Ukraine. Eight children were killed and 57 injured.

Ukraine's air defense destroyed 400 air targets in a week: how many “shaheds” were shot down