Russia uses sexual violence as a method of warfare in Ukraine - UN

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 41213 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM • 64344 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 55739 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 38729 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 41186 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 52985 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 167060 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 88896 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 86998 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 75741 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
Trump estimates 25% chance of Putin meeting failureAugust 14, 04:31 PM • 6832 views
To Mars without obstacles: SpaceX will change the design of the Starship rocketAugust 14, 04:49 PM • 5958 views
Minimum specifics, maximum vagueness and dilution of meaning: the Center for Countering Disinformation revealed Putin's strategy for the meeting with TrumpAugust 14, 05:00 PM • 8852 views
Ukrainian railway workers were detained in Poland while intoxicated, having entered the country on a freight trainAugust 14, 05:30 PM • 13873 views
Media showed photos of the military base where Trump and Putin will meet tomorrowPhotoAugust 14, 07:55 PM • 14612 views
Publications
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 41216 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 64352 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 55743 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 43645 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 50134 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Javier Milei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 22299 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 114447 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 67263 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 86814 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 137911 views
Actual
Facebook
Diia (service)
SpaceX Starship
Shahed-136
Pistol

Russia uses sexual violence as a method of warfare in Ukraine - UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The UN Secretary-General's annual report for 2024 confirms systematic sexual violence by Russians in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls for strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Russia uses sexual violence as a method of warfare in Ukraine - UN

Russia systematically commits conflict-related sexual violence in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in places of detention, according to the 2024 annual report of the UN Secretary-General. This was reported by UNN with reference to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

Sybiha emphasized that the scale and brutality of these crimes are shocking, and called on the international community to include Russia in the list of malicious violators and to strengthen sanctions pressure.

The world must act together to stop Russia's aggressive war and ensure justice for the victims

- he emphasized.

Recall

According to Yuriy Belousov, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict Conditions of the Prosecutor General's Office, as of May, more than 160,000 war crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine have been officially documented. The list of the most common crimes includes sexual violence against absolutely all categories of Ukrainians, because "Russians do not pay attention to whether it is a child, a boy, or a girl."

In addition, Ukraine is investigating 75 criminal proceedings for the murder of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian military personnel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Also, according to Belousov, 476 people have been identified and officially notified of suspicion of torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, 112 of whom have received sentences.

Sexual violence during the war: more than 1100 Ukrainians applied for financial assistance18.06.25, 13:27 • 2810 views

Veronika Marchenko

War
Andriy Sybiha
United Nations
Ukraine