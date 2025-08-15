Russia uses sexual violence as a method of warfare in Ukraine - UN

Russia systematically commits conflict-related sexual violence in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in places of detention, according to the 2024 annual report of the UN Secretary-General. This was reported by UNN with reference to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

Sybiha emphasized that the scale and brutality of these crimes are shocking, and called on the international community to include Russia in the list of malicious violators and to strengthen sanctions pressure.

The world must act together to stop Russia's aggressive war and ensure justice for the victims - he emphasized.

Recall

According to Yuriy Belousov, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict Conditions of the Prosecutor General's Office, as of May, more than 160,000 war crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine have been officially documented. The list of the most common crimes includes sexual violence against absolutely all categories of Ukrainians, because "Russians do not pay attention to whether it is a child, a boy, or a girl."

In addition, Ukraine is investigating 75 criminal proceedings for the murder of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian military personnel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Also, according to Belousov, 476 people have been identified and officially notified of suspicion of torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, 112 of whom have received sentences.

Sexual violence during the war: more than 1100 Ukrainians applied for financial assistance