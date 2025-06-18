$41.530.01
Sexual violence during the war: more than 1100 Ukrainians applied for financial assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

1119 cases of sexual violence as a result of Russian aggression have been recorded in Ukraine, 750 of which are from men. Assistance has already been approved for 616 victims as part of the pilot project of interim reparations.

Sexual violence during the war: more than 1100 Ukrainians applied for financial assistance

As part of the pilot project of interim reparations supporting victims of sexual violence as a result of Russian armed aggression, as of June 16, 1,119 appeals have been registered in Ukraine. Of these, 750 are from men, 342 from women, and the rest from minors. Assistance has already been agreed for 616 victims. This was stated during a briefing by the Government Commissioner for Gender Policy, Head of the IAG Kateryna Levchenko, reports UNN.

Details

As of June 16, we have received 1,119 applications. Of these, 750 are from men, 342 from women, 20 from girls, 7 from boys.

- said Levchenko.

She added that 59 appeals were received in the last week alone.

This is 41 appeals from men, 18 from women

- she said.

The Commissioner for Gender Policy clarified that about half of the appeals have already been processed and assistance has been provided to the victims.

As of June 9, payment has been agreed, processed within the project, to 616 people. 365 men, 239 women, 2 boys and 10 girls

- says Levchenko.

She noted that these figures are several times higher than the data of the UN monitoring mission and the Office of the Prosecutor General, which indicates that this type of crime is often concealed, including by the victims themselves. According to Levchenko, it is important that "society also understands that sexual violence is a war crime used by Russia against Ukraine."

Addition

The interim reparations project in Ukraine was created to provide financial support to individuals who have become victims of sexual violence as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country. This is a pilot initiative that provides for the payment of one-time compensation to victims in order to quickly provide assistance and improve their condition.

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones09.05.25, 10:57 • 158287 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
United Nations
Ukraine
Tesla
