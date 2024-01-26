UN Court to rule today on South Africa's claim to recognize Israel's war in Gaza as genocide

Today, on January 26, the International Court of Justice will rule on South Africa's request to recognize Israel's war in Gaza as genocide and call for an end to the offensive in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

The ruling is a preliminary stage in the consideration of a case filed by South Africa with the International Court of Justice, which claims that Israel's military actions in the war with Hamas in Gaza amount to genocide.

Israel strongly denies these allegations and asks the court to dismiss the case.

The court in The Hague announced the timing of the interim ruling on Wednesday. South Africa's Foreign Ministry said that Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor will travel to The Hague to represent the country at the court hearing on Friday.

Recall

On January 11, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) started the consideration of the lawsuit filed by South Africa, which accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel called the lawsuit "baseless" and a "bloody slander." Jerusalem said it was defending itself to protect Israelis by destroying Hamas.

On the eve of the trial, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video in which he stated that Israel is at war with Hamas, not the Palestinian population, and is acting in full compliance with international law.