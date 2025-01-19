Umerov signs order to appoint Kachur as head of the National Army Academy

On behalf of the President, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov signed an order to appoint Colonel Roman Kachur as the head of the Hetman Petro Sahaidachny National Army Academy. He announced this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

The Defense Minister reminded that according to the results of voting in the Army+ app, where the military could elect a new head of the academy, Kachur received the most support.

Colonel Kachur is a combat officer with extensive experience. He commanded the 55th separate artillery brigade, has a deep understanding of the needs of our army and a vision of ways to reform military education, - Umerov noted.

According to the Minister, Kachur's key tasks in his new position will be as follows:

- conducting a full audit of the Academy's work;

- introducing reforms in military education;

- Improving the quality of training of soldiers, officers and NCOs, which is critically important for the Armed Forces.

It is especially important that the decision was made with the involvement of the military personnel themselves, who voted through the modern digital tool Army+. This makes the decision-making process as transparent and democratic as possible, - Umerov emphasized.

He thanked the military for their participation in the vote.

Recall

Colonel Roman Kachur won in the voting via the Army+ app for the post of head of the Army Academy. The President instructed to conduct a full audit of the institution and implement changes in military education.