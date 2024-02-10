Umerov and Syrsky talk to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine on Platform X, UNN reports.

Details

According to Umerov, it was an "important and productive" conversation. The Defense Minister introduced Syrsky to Brown.

The Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed the American military officer about his priorities in office and further actions.

In addition, Umerov, Syrsky, and Brown discussed an action plan for the front line and planned the next steps in bilateral cooperation.

