What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Umerov and Syrsky talk to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Umerov and Syrsky talk to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36912 views

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to discuss priorities, the action plan at the front, and the next steps in bilateral cooperation.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine on Platform X, UNN reports.

Details

According to Umerov, it was an "important and productive" conversation. The Defense Minister introduced Syrsky to Brown.

The Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed the American military officer about his priorities in office and further actions.

In addition, Umerov, Syrsky, and Brown discussed an action plan for the front line and planned the next steps in bilateral cooperation.

Umerov introduces Syrskyi, as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to the Bundeswehr inspector09.02.24, 20:16 • 31110 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

