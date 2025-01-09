Umerov and Italian Defense Minister discuss prospects for joint production of air defense systems

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his Italian counterpart Guido Crozetto discussed the prospect of joint production of air defense systems and missiles for them, UNN reports.

I held a bilateral meeting with our friend, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto. I thanked Italy for its continued support of Ukraine and the recently announced new assistance package - Umerov wrote.

He noted that Ukraine is counting on the prompt delivery of this aid to the Ukrainian military.

The key issue of the meeting was missiles for air defense systems that Italy could provide to Ukraine. They also discussed the prospect of joint production of air defense systems and missiles for them. This will help create long-term solutions to meet the needs of both countries - Umerov said.

We had talks with the United States about licensing the production of air defense systems - Zelenskyy

Umerov emphasized the importance of the transfer of Italian APCs and infantry fighting vehicles.

Italy plays a key role in the Armored Vehicle Coalition, and we are grateful for that. Ukraine is open to new formats of cooperation with leading Italian defense companies. We agreed to continue the dialog in this direction in the near future with specific proposals - said the minister.

AddendumAddendum

In December, the Italian Cabinet of Ministers approved the tenth package of military aid for Ukraine.

Also, on December 23, the Italian government passed a law containing “urgent provisions for the extension of the authorization” to transfer the necessary weapons to Ukraine.