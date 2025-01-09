Umerov and Italian Defense Minister discuss prospects for joint production of air defense systems

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Umerov and Italian Defense Minister discuss prospects for joint production of air defense systems

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crozetto. The parties discussed the joint production of air defense systems, missiles and armored vehicles for Ukraine.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his Italian counterpart Guido Crozetto discussed the prospect of joint production of air defense systems and missiles for them, UNN reports.

I held a bilateral meeting with our friend, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto. I thanked Italy for its continued support of Ukraine and the recently announced new assistance package

- Umerov wrote. 

He noted that Ukraine is counting on the prompt delivery of this aid to the Ukrainian military.

The key issue of the meeting was missiles for air defense systems that Italy could provide to Ukraine. They also discussed the prospect of joint production of air defense systems and missiles for them. This will help create long-term solutions to meet the needs of both countries

- Umerov said.

We had talks with the United States about licensing the production of air defense systems - Zelenskyy09.01.25, 15:40 • 25627 views

Umerov emphasized the importance of the transfer of Italian APCs and infantry fighting vehicles.

Italy plays a key role in the Armored Vehicle Coalition, and we are grateful for that. Ukraine is open to new formats of cooperation with leading Italian defense companies. We agreed to continue the dialog in this direction in the near future with specific proposals

- said the minister.

In December, the Italian Cabinet of Ministers approved the tenth package of military aid for Ukraine.

Also, on December 23, the Italian government passed a law containing “urgent provisions for the extension of the authorization” to transfer the necessary weapons to Ukraine. 

Anna Murashko

