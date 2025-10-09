$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
09:40 AM • 8166 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 13620 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 11431 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 12499 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 20589 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 14068 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 14760 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16452 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26391 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 48587 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
Tags
Authors
Financial Times
Medicinal products
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T

Umbrellas ready: Didenko warns of rain and cold weather on October 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Cool weather with rain is expected in Ukraine on October 10. Cloudy and rainy weather with gusty winds is forecast in Kyiv.

Umbrellas ready: Didenko warns of rain and cold weather on October 10

Tomorrow, October 10, cool weather with rain is expected in Ukraine. In Kyiv, in particular, there will also be gusty winds, according to forecaster Natalia Didenko, reports UNN.

Details

In Ukraine, it will rain again on Friday. Atmospheric fronts, the proximity of a cyclone, gusty north-westerly winds, such late autumn weather

- Didenko explains.

According to the forecast, on October 10, the daytime temperature will be +9 to +14 degrees. In Kyiv, Friday is expected to be cloudy, rainy, and with gusty north-westerly winds. The daytime temperature in the capital will be around +11 to +13 degrees. Meanwhile, in the eastern regions, it will be very warm, +15 to +19 degrees.

Recall

UNN reported that on October 9, moderate to heavy rains are expected in Ukraine, except for the far west. The daytime air temperature will be 11-16°, and up to 21° in the southeast.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv