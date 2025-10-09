Umbrellas ready: Didenko warns of rain and cold weather on October 10
Cool weather with rain is expected in Ukraine on October 10. Cloudy and rainy weather with gusty winds is forecast in Kyiv.
Tomorrow, October 10, cool weather with rain is expected in Ukraine. In Kyiv, in particular, there will also be gusty winds, according to forecaster Natalia Didenko, reports UNN.
In Ukraine, it will rain again on Friday. Atmospheric fronts, the proximity of a cyclone, gusty north-westerly winds, such late autumn weather
According to the forecast, on October 10, the daytime temperature will be +9 to +14 degrees. In Kyiv, Friday is expected to be cloudy, rainy, and with gusty north-westerly winds. The daytime temperature in the capital will be around +11 to +13 degrees. Meanwhile, in the eastern regions, it will be very warm, +15 to +19 degrees.
UNN reported that on October 9, moderate to heavy rains are expected in Ukraine, except for the far west. The daytime air temperature will be 11-16°, and up to 21° in the southeast.