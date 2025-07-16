Ukrzaliznytsia showed what the station in Pokrovsk looks like now

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 11462 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
01:16 PM • 56718 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
12:12 PM • 40130 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 60095 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 82626 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 87739 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 94241 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 224293 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 241327 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 245319 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.6m/s
59%
745mm
Popular news
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 120899 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
July 16, 08:23 AM • 74975 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 82385 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"July 16, 10:55 AM • 54903 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 51920 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated01:16 PM • 56721 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 52449 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 224297 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 141856 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 144265 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 82803 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 121284 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 72947 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 88957 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 116196 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Airbus A320 series

Ukrzaliznytsia showed what the station in Pokrovsk looks like now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

Ukrzaliznytsia showed the current state of the station in Pokrovsk, which served as a starting point for thousands of evacuees. The building is damaged by shelling, but remains intact.

Ukrzaliznytsia showed what the station in Pokrovsk looks like now

The Pokrovsk railway station, from which the path to safety began for thousands of Ukrainians, now serves as a reminder of resilience in frontline realities. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

Pokrovsk city station. It was from here that thousands of people departed on Ukrzaliznytsia evacuation trains to safer regions of the country. It witnessed everything - tears, farewells, losses. But also hugs, hope, and faith in our future.

- the message says.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that the building was damaged by shelling from Russian occupiers. But the station still stands.

Recall

A Russian aerial bomb hit the center of Dobropillia, Donetsk region, near the "Aurora" store during rush hour. People were killed and injured, and the local hospital cannot cope with the influx of wounded.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Pokrovsk
Ukrainian Railways
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9