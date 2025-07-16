Ukrzaliznytsia showed what the station in Pokrovsk looks like now

The Pokrovsk railway station, from which the path to safety began for thousands of Ukrainians, now serves as a reminder of resilience in frontline realities. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

Pokrovsk city station. It was from here that thousands of people departed on Ukrzaliznytsia evacuation trains to safer regions of the country. It witnessed everything - tears, farewells, losses. But also hugs, hope, and faith in our future. - the message says.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that the building was damaged by shelling from Russian occupiers. But the station still stands.

Recall

A Russian aerial bomb hit the center of Dobropillia, Donetsk region, near the "Aurora" store during rush hour. People were killed and injured, and the local hospital cannot cope with the influx of wounded.