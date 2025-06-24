Ukrzaliznytsia: Odesa-Zaporizhzhia train damaged due to Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 18444 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 45051 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 45212 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 57086 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 50345 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 43154 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 57837 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 58484 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 261038 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120228 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.3m/s
68%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 73284 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 93685 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 87384 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect05:38 AM • 86397 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 70583 views
Publications
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 17017 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 38655 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 87042 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 261039 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 188704 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 85542 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 165093 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 287828 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 155481 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 152795 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

Ukrzaliznytsia: Odesa-Zaporizhzhia train damaged due to Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21037 views

As a result of Russia's terrorist attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, train No. 52 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia was damaged. Passengers were promptly moved to shelters, Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing replacement rolling stock to deliver them to Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrzaliznytsia: Odesa-Zaporizhzhia train damaged due to Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

As a result of the Russian military strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Odesa-Zaporizhzhia train was damaged, passengers were moved to shelters, and replacement rolling stock is being prepared, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As a result of Russia's terrorist attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, train No. 52 Odesa - Zaporizhzhia was damaged. Passengers were promptly moved to shelters, as the air raid alert in the region continues

- Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

As indicated, rescuers and ambulance crews promptly arrived at the scene.

"Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing replacement rolling stock in Dnipro to transfer passengers and deliver them to Zaporizhzhia," the report says.

Dnipro hit by enemy: RMA confirms series of explosions24.06.25, 11:16 • 3190 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9