Ukrzaliznytsia: Odesa-Zaporizhzhia train damaged due to Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

As a result of the Russian military strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Odesa-Zaporizhzhia train was damaged, passengers were moved to shelters, and replacement rolling stock is being prepared, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As a result of Russia's terrorist attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, train No. 52 Odesa - Zaporizhzhia was damaged. Passengers were promptly moved to shelters, as the air raid alert in the region continues - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

As indicated, rescuers and ambulance crews promptly arrived at the scene.

"Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing replacement rolling stock in Dnipro to transfer passengers and deliver them to Zaporizhzhia," the report says.

