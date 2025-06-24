Dnipro hit by enemy: RMA confirms series of explosions
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy attacked Dnipro, resulting in a series of explosions. Information regarding the consequences is currently being clarified.
The city of Dnipro came under enemy attack, confirmed on Tuesday the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak in Telegram, writes UNN.
The enemy attacked Dnipro. A series of explosions rang out
According to him, we are clarifying information regarding the consequences.
Explosions in Dnipro: the city is under attack from ballistic missiles24.06.25, 11:06 • 17597 views