Ukrposhta issued a new stamp for the 10th anniversary of the National Police

"Ukrposhta" has issued a new stamp dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the creation of the National Police of Ukraine. This is stated on the website of the national postal operator, writes UNN.

The National Police of Ukraine is not only about ensuring law and order, it is about direct participation in repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Police officers evacuate people under shelling, rescue children, document and effectively solve crimes, and counter the enemy in the rear - the message says.

In addition, Ukrposhta reminded that police officers from various units have been participating in battles since the first days of the full-scale war, particularly as part of special units "Lyut", "KORD", "Khyzhak", as well as rifle battalions.

As indicated, the cost of a postal sheet with 6 stamps is 600 hryvnias.

For reference

The National Police of Ukraine was established on September 2, 2015. This was the result of a large-scale reform of the law enforcement system.

Recall

