Ukrposhta changes its logo: CEO says millions will not be spent on rebranding

11:00 AM • 11863 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM • 22005 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 49913 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 67397 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 46321 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 47929 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 34693 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51479 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 64993 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40563 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Popular news
Epstein Files: Former UK Ambassador Leaves Labour PartyFebruary 2, 04:28 AM • 18405 views
Russian occupation led to despair: Mariupol residents recorded an appeal to PutinVideoFebruary 2, 05:17 AM • 17052 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 16257 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 21493 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow11:38 AM • 10970 views
Ukrposhta changes its logo: CEO says millions will not be spent on rebranding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1804 views

Ukrposhta is updating its style, introducing a new logo in the form of the letter "U". It is designed to strengthen Ukrainian identity and will gradually replace the old brand.

Ukrposhta changes its logo: CEO says millions will not be spent on rebranding

Ukrposhta is changing its logo on the company's 32nd anniversary, said CEO Ihor Smilianskyi on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Today we are updating our style. The new logo strengthens Ukrainian identity. And the font is a continuation of the Ukrainian postal aesthetics of 1918-1921 in a modern form. Now our logo is 'U'. 'U' as in Ukraine. 'U' as in Ukrposhta," Smilianskyi wrote.

He noted that Ukrposhta "wants to have more connection with historical Ukraine, not Soviet Ukraine."

"We will not spend millions on rebranding. The new brand will gradually replace the old one and will primarily appear where we are creating new things: in new services, parcel lockers, new branches, etc.," Smilianskyi said.

