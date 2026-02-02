Ukrposhta changes its logo: CEO says millions will not be spent on rebranding

Ukrposhta is changing its logo on the company's 32nd anniversary, said CEO Ihor Smilianskyi on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Today we are updating our style. The new logo strengthens Ukrainian identity. And the font is a continuation of the Ukrainian postal aesthetics of 1918-1921 in a modern form. Now our logo is 'U'. 'U' as in Ukraine. 'U' as in Ukrposhta," Smilianskyi wrote.

He noted that Ukrposhta "wants to have more connection with historical Ukraine, not Soviet Ukraine."

"We will not spend millions on rebranding. The new brand will gradually replace the old one and will primarily appear where we are creating new things: in new services, parcel lockers, new branches, etc.," Smilianskyi said.

"Christmas Angel": Ukrposhta issued a new festive stamp