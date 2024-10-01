“Ukrenergo: No power outages planned for October 2 in Ukraine

On Wednesday, October 2, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Wednesday - the company said in a statement.

At the same time, the energy sector asks Ukrainians to shift consumption as much as possible to the period of active operation of solar power plants.

Therefore, it is better to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.

Recall

Acting CEO of Ukrenergo Oleksiy Brekht said that in Ukraine, in the face of low temperatures in winter, namely minus 10-15 degrees, power companies can apply only one stage in the schedules of hourly outages.