“Ukrenergo: No power outages planned for October 2 in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo has announced that there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine on October 2. The power company asks Ukrainians to shift their consumption to the period from 10:00 to 16:00 as much as possible.
On Wednesday, October 2, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Wednesday
At the same time, the energy sector asks Ukrainians to shift consumption as much as possible to the period of active operation of solar power plants.
Therefore, it is better to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.
Recall
Acting CEO of Ukrenergo Oleksiy Brekht said that in Ukraine, in the face of low temperatures in winter, namely minus 10-15 degrees, power companies can apply only one stage in the schedules of hourly outages.