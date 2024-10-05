No power outages are expected on Sunday
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo reported that no restrictions on electricity consumption are planned for October 6. It is recommended to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.
No power outages are expected on Sunday, October 6, Ukrenergo said on Saturday, UNN reports.
No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Sunday,
If possible, people are urged to use powerful electrical appliances during daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.
