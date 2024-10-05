ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Energy Ministry: power system is balanced, power outages in 3 regions due to shelling and hostilities

Energy Ministry: power system is balanced, power outages in 3 regions due to shelling and hostilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63498 views

Power engineers keep the power system balanced, but 508 settlements remain without electricity due to shelling. Over the past 24 hours, power supply was restored to 17,441 consumers affected by the hostilities and technical disruptions.

Power engineers keep the power system balanced. Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in 3 regions due to shelling and hostilities. As of morning, 508 settlements are without power for various reasons. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

Due to previous hostile attacks over the past day, the transmission system operator applied emergency outage schedules in parts of Sumy and Poltava regions to prevent overloading of equipment in the network.

"Power engineers keep the power system balanced, but constant hostile attacks lead to damage that complicates its operation. We urge Ukrainians to continue to conserve electricity during peak hours," the Energy Ministry said.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions," the Energy Ministry said.

In Kharkiv region, several overhead lines were simultaneously disconnected as a result of a UAV crash. Consumers did not lose power.

In Donetsk region, the shelling cut off power to substations, household consumers and the railroad (no trains were running).

Networks status

Vinnytsia region: substations and household consumers lost power for technological reasons. The power supply has been restored.

Zhytomyr region: due to technological disruptions, a substation and household consumers, as well as the railway, lost power (no train traffic disruptions). The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

Emergencies

Kirovohrad region: during the inspection of an overhead line, theft of equipment was detected. The matter was reported to the police.

Power outages

As of the morning, 508 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 17,441 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.32 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the statement said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
poltava-oblastPoltava Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
ukraineUkraine

