Energy Ministry: power system is balanced, power outages in 3 regions due to shelling and hostilities

Power engineers keep the power system balanced. Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in 3 regions due to shelling and hostilities. As of morning, 508 settlements are without power for various reasons. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

Due to previous hostile attacks over the past day, the transmission system operator applied emergency outage schedules in parts of Sumy and Poltava regions to prevent overloading of equipment in the network.

"Power engineers keep the power system balanced, but constant hostile attacks lead to damage that complicates its operation. We urge Ukrainians to continue to conserve electricity during peak hours," the Energy Ministry said.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions," the Energy Ministry said.

In Kharkiv region, several overhead lines were simultaneously disconnected as a result of a UAV crash. Consumers did not lose power.

In Donetsk region, the shelling cut off power to substations, household consumers and the railroad (no trains were running).

Networks status

Vinnytsia region: substations and household consumers lost power for technological reasons. The power supply has been restored.

Zhytomyr region: due to technological disruptions, a substation and household consumers, as well as the railway, lost power (no train traffic disruptions). The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

Emergencies

Kirovohrad region: during the inspection of an overhead line, theft of equipment was detected. The matter was reported to the police.

Power outages

As of the morning, 508 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 17,441 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.32 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the statement said.